Flood alerts in effect for 17M, from eastern Texas to Tennessee and North Carolina

A slow-moving storm producing days of rain in the South will also have a wintry side. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible through Thursday.

Bradley Foster carries a wooden plank to help a neighbor move their camper after flooding in Decatur, Ala., on Feb. 8. 2020.Dan Busey / The Decatur Daily via APFeb. 11, 2020, 8:38 AM CSTBy Kathryn Prociv

The National Weather Service has issued flood alerts for 17 million people stretching from eastern Texas to Tennessee and North Carolina through Thursday.

Within this watch area, additional rainfall totals of 2-4 inches (with locally higher amounts) are possible through late week.

Through Tuesday, periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected from the Southeast up through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Due to already saturated soil, flash flooding will remain a big concern through Tuesday night, especially across the southern tier. Rivers and streams across the South are also rising, with more than 150 river gauges swelling above flood stage as of Tuesday morning. This number will increase throughout the day.

On Wednesday, 12 million people are under risk for severe weather across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Damaging winds are the most likely risk, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Cities to watch include New Orleans, and Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama. In addition to the severe weather, heavy rain and flash flood concerns will continue. On the northern side of the system, light to moderate snow will fall from Missouri to Pennsylvania.

By Thursday, the heavy rain axis shifts east bringing more rain to the I-95 corridor from northern Florida to New England. Snow will be possible across the Great Lakes and New England. A swath of 2-4 inches of snow will be possible from the central Plains and Midwest up through the Great Lakes and New England.

Across the Northeast and New England, the high elevations and areas downwind of the lakes could see 4-6 inches of snow through Thursday. Chicago could pick up 2-4 inches of snow through Thursday.