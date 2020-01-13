Early Morning Fog with Mostly Sunny Skies

What a nice day it was even though temperatures were still on the chilly side. For the next couple of days, highs will be much warmer thanks to breezy southerly winds bringing warmer air from the south. Clouds will on and off again for the next several days. On Tuesday, winds will shift briefly to the north which will stall the warming, but then they’ll change back quickly. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s which is about 15-20 degrees warmer than where we should be. Our next chance for possible rain will come Thursday and into Friday as well. By the weekend, winds will pick up making Saturday a windy day.