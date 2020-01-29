Early Fog Tomorrow; Dramatic Warm-Up by the Weekend

After a winter system came through the four states, some areas receive accumulation of snow while others experienced rainfall. Howard, Kansas was reported to receive 2 inches of snow while Nevada got 0.25 inches of snow. Temperatures have fallen below average reaching only a high in the mid-30’s. With the overcast conditions, this prevents temperatures from warming. For the rest of the week, temperatures will rise into the mid-40’s by Friday. There is a weak front coming through Friday afternoon, but moisture is lacking in our area so rain is unlikely. By Saturday, high pressure will bring warmer air to the four states. Expect Saturday to reach the mid 50’s and Sunday to be in the 60’s with sunny skies.