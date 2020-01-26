Decreasing Clouds with Warm Temps; Showers Possible on Tuesday

With the wintry weather that came through earlier in the week, the four states deserve some warm temperatures and sunny skies. We definitely got a seasonal January day today, but tomorrow we will see warmer temperatures and some sunny skies. By the new work week, temperatures will be in the 50’s with mostly sunny conditions, but it will be short-lived as another system comes through the four states by Tuesday. Due to northwestern winds pushing dry air down to our area, the chances for showers are low for Tuesday. We will see though mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will briefly drop back down into the 40’s for highs then eventually warm back up into the lower 50’s. Next week looks to be a mostly quiet week.