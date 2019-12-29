Cooler days as 2019 ends but a mild start for 2020

What an active day for severe weather! As we head into the overnight hours, storms will move out of the viewing area and could expect some showers to stick around. By tomorrow, clouds will stick around with temperatures decreasing throughout the day. Highs will reach its peak in the morning hours then temperatures will fall into the lower 40’s by late afternoon. Expect 40 degree temperatures for the last few days of the decade. The new year starts out in the 50’s with the chance of rain by next weekend.