Cooldown for the New Week with Rain/Snow Showers on Wednesday

With the incoming cold front, we had showers and a few thunderstorms form throughout the four states. We still have a chance for showers to form throughout the night, but will diminish as we head into Monday morning. For the next couple of days, clouds will remain in the four states which prevents any significant warm-up. Temperatures will only reach the mid to lower 40's for highs with Thursday only reaching the 30's. Monday night could see some showers forming as a weak system passes just south of us. Our next significant chance for precipitation will be Wednesday as another system comes through from the southwest. It looks to be too warm for snow to form, but we could see early morning snow showers Wednesday morning. With the brief opportunity, accumulation looks to be very small next to nothing. By the weekend, we could start to see a slight warm-up.