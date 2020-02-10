Cooldown for the New Week with Rain/Snow Showers on Wednesday

It was a rainy and gloomy Sunday with everyone seeing some showers during some time of the day. Some areas could have heard some rumbles of thunder especially in the southern viewing area. We will continue to possibly see some showers throughout the evening, but will diminish into tomorrow morning. Clouds will stick around for several more days with temperatures barely reaching the 40’s for highs. For Monday, we could see some late showers, but clouds will stay around. By Wednesday, our next low pressure system will come through giving us another chance for rain and maybe snow showers in the early morning. Accumulation looks to be very little since it won’t be cold enough to sustain significant snowfall. Behind that, temperatures will drop into the teens then a slow warm up by the weekend.