ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills.

Be prepared

Know the location of your main water shut-off valve.

Turn off and drain your irrigation system.

Eliminate sources of cold air near water.

Protect exposed pipes by wrapping them with insulation, fabric, or newspaper.

When temperatures stay below freezing

Leave doors open on cabinets and vanities to expose pipes to warmer air.

Keep water moving through pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.

If it snows, allow the snow to cover your water meter. Snow acts as insulation.

If your pipes freeze

Shut off the water immediately.

Thaw pipes with warm air, not direct heat. Avoid leaving space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.

Turn the water back on slowly once pipes have thawed, and check for cracks and leaks.

For more information on cold weather tips, visit missouriamwater.com.