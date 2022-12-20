ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills.
Be prepared
- Know the location of your main water shut-off valve.
- Turn off and drain your irrigation system.
- Eliminate sources of cold air near water.
- Protect exposed pipes by wrapping them with insulation, fabric, or newspaper.
When temperatures stay below freezing
- Leave doors open on cabinets and vanities to expose pipes to warmer air.
- Keep water moving through pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.
- If it snows, allow the snow to cover your water meter. Snow acts as insulation.
If your pipes freeze
- Shut off the water immediately.
- Thaw pipes with warm air, not direct heat. Avoid leaving space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
- Turn the water back on slowly once pipes have thawed, and check for cracks and leaks.
For more information on cold weather tips, visit missouriamwater.com.