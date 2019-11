Tomorrow will be a very dreary and cold for the four states. A strong cold front will bring rain for the majority of the day tomorrow. Freezing rain is a potential especially between 8 A.M. and 12 P.M. Snow is not favorable for tomorrow. The northern viewing area might see a snowflake here and there, but nothing significant. Expect school for tomorrow. After the front comes through, it will be cold for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, we will warm back up by next weekend into the 50's.