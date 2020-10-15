Cold overnight temps; FROST ADVISORY issued for early Friday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — A Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire 25-county Four State Region.

This is in effect from 3 am – 9 am Friday, October 16th.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30’s in the early hours of Friday.

This could kill any sensitive vegetation and plants if left uncovered and exposed to the cold temperatures.

KSN/KODE counties in Southwest Missouri include:

  • Barry
    • Cassville, Monett, Exeter, Pierce City
  • Barton
    • Lamar, Golden City, Liberal, Mindenmines
  • Cedar
    • El Dorado Springs, Stockton
  • Dade
    • Greenfield, Lockwood, Arcola
  • Jasper
    • Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City
  • Lawrence
    • Monett, Mount Vernon, Pierce City, Friestatt
  • McDonald
    • Pineville, Noel, Anderson, Jane
  • Newton
    • Joplin, Neosho, Diamond, Granby, Seneca
  • Vernon
    • Nevada, Sheldon, Bronaugh, Moundville

KSN/KODE counties in Southeast Kansas include:

  • Allen
    • Iola, Humboldt, La Harpe
  • Bourbon
    • Fort Scott, Uniontown, Mapleton
  • Cherokee
    • Galena, Riverton, Baxter Springs, Columbus
  • Chautauqua
    • Sedan, Cedar Vale
  • Crawford
    • Pittsburg, Frontenac, McCune, Girard
  • Elk
    • Howard, Longton, Elk Falls
  • Labette
    • Parsons, Oswego, Chetopa, Altamont
  • Montgomery
    • Coffeyville, Cherryvale, Independence, Elk City
  • Neosho
    • Chanute, Erie, Saint Paul
  • Wilson
    • Fredonia, Neodesha, Altoona, Buffalo
  • Woodson
    • Yates Center, Neosho Falls

KSN/KODE counties in Northeast Oklahoma include:

  • Craig
    • Vinita, Welch, Big Cabin
  • Delaware
    • Grove, Jay, Colcord
  • Mayes
    • Pryor, Adair, Locust Grove
  • Ottawa
    • Miami, Wyandotte, Fairland, Quapaw, Commerce

KSN/KODE counties in Northwest Arkansas include:

  • Benton
    • Gravette, Rogers

Cold weather continues into the weekend. For the latest forecast, continue following along on fourstateshomepage.com.

