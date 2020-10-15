Cold overnight temps; FROST ADVISORY issued for early Friday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — A Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire 25-county Four State Region.
This is in effect from 3 am – 9 am Friday, October 16th.
Temperatures will drop into the mid-30’s in the early hours of Friday.
This could kill any sensitive vegetation and plants if left uncovered and exposed to the cold temperatures.
KSN/KODE counties in Southwest Missouri include:
- Barry
- Cassville, Monett, Exeter, Pierce City
- Barton
- Lamar, Golden City, Liberal, Mindenmines
- Cedar
- El Dorado Springs, Stockton
- Dade
- Greenfield, Lockwood, Arcola
- Jasper
- Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City
- Lawrence
- Monett, Mount Vernon, Pierce City, Friestatt
- McDonald
- Pineville, Noel, Anderson, Jane
- Newton
- Joplin, Neosho, Diamond, Granby, Seneca
- Vernon
- Nevada, Sheldon, Bronaugh, Moundville
KSN/KODE counties in Southeast Kansas include:
- Allen
- Iola, Humboldt, La Harpe
- Bourbon
- Fort Scott, Uniontown, Mapleton
- Cherokee
- Galena, Riverton, Baxter Springs, Columbus
- Chautauqua
- Sedan, Cedar Vale
- Crawford
- Pittsburg, Frontenac, McCune, Girard
- Elk
- Howard, Longton, Elk Falls
- Labette
- Parsons, Oswego, Chetopa, Altamont
- Montgomery
- Coffeyville, Cherryvale, Independence, Elk City
- Neosho
- Chanute, Erie, Saint Paul
- Wilson
- Fredonia, Neodesha, Altoona, Buffalo
- Woodson
- Yates Center, Neosho Falls
KSN/KODE counties in Northeast Oklahoma include:
- Craig
- Vinita, Welch, Big Cabin
- Delaware
- Grove, Jay, Colcord
- Mayes
- Pryor, Adair, Locust Grove
- Ottawa
- Miami, Wyandotte, Fairland, Quapaw, Commerce
KSN/KODE counties in Northwest Arkansas include:
- Benton
- Gravette, Rogers
Cold weather continues into the weekend.