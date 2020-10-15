Cold overnight temps; FROST ADVISORY issued for early Friday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — A Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire 25-county Four State Region.

This is in effect from 3 am – 9 am Friday, October 16th.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30’s in the early hours of Friday.

This could kill any sensitive vegetation and plants if left uncovered and exposed to the cold temperatures.

KSN/KODE counties in Southwest Missouri include:

Barry Cassville, Monett, Exeter, Pierce City

Barton Lamar, Golden City, Liberal, Mindenmines

Cedar El Dorado Springs, Stockton

Dade Greenfield, Lockwood, Arcola

Jasper Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City

Lawrence Monett, Mount Vernon, Pierce City, Friestatt

McDonald Pineville, Noel, Anderson, Jane

Newton Joplin, Neosho, Diamond, Granby, Seneca

Vernon Nevada, Sheldon, Bronaugh, Moundville



KSN/KODE counties in Southeast Kansas include:

Allen Iola, Humboldt, La Harpe

Bourbon Fort Scott, Uniontown, Mapleton

Cherokee Galena, Riverton, Baxter Springs, Columbus

Chautauqua Sedan, Cedar Vale

Crawford Pittsburg, Frontenac, McCune, Girard

Elk Howard, Longton, Elk Falls

Labette Parsons, Oswego, Chetopa, Altamont

Montgomery Coffeyville, Cherryvale, Independence, Elk City

Neosho Chanute, Erie, Saint Paul

Wilson Fredonia, Neodesha, Altoona, Buffalo

Woodson Yates Center, Neosho Falls



KSN/KODE counties in Northeast Oklahoma include:

Craig Vinita, Welch, Big Cabin

Delaware Grove, Jay, Colcord

Mayes Pryor, Adair, Locust Grove

Ottawa Miami, Wyandotte, Fairland, Quapaw, Commerce



KSN/KODE counties in Northwest Arkansas include:

Benton Gravette, Rogers



Cold weather continues into the weekend. For the latest forecast, continue following along on fourstateshomepage.com.