COLD Nights Ahead with Seasonal Highs

After a strong cold front came through the four states that brought rain and sleet, we have sunny skies and colder temperatures sticking around for several days. Overnight temperatures will be bitter cold reaching down into the teens with the wind chill in the single digits. Winds will continue to be from the north and might gust up to 20 mph. High pressure will help us stay clear briefly. We will see some clouds rolling in Monday night. Temperatures will slowly rise back into the 40’s with our next chance for rain coming midweek next week.