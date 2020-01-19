COLD Nights Ahead with Seasonal Highs

With the rain and freezing rain that came through the four states, we needed a sunny day to melt away the ice. Unfortunately, cold nights will continue for several days. Due to northerly winds, temperatures will drop down into the teens overnight with wind chills reaching down into the single digits. Highs will only reach the upper 30's for Sunday then slowly warming up to the 40's by the new work week. Clouds could roll back in Monday night with a very low chance of a snow shower. Our next chance for rain will come by midweek next week with temperatures in the upper 40's.