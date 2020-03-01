Cloudy & Warm Sunday with Late Showers Possible; Warm First Week of March

As we finish up February, it’s going to end on a high note with warm temperatures and mostly clear conditions for tonight. For the first day of March, warm temperatures will continue to stay in the four states before a developing system comes through late Sunday. Due to this system, we could see some unorganized showers develop late afternoon into the evening hours tomorrow night. The southern viewing area has the best chance for possible showers since moisture content is highest in the south. Accumulation looks to be very minimal. Behind the incoming system, we will see a shift in winds which will decrease our Monday and Tuesday highs. Good thing is that highs will be in the mid 50’s which is seasonal average. We will have a couple chilly nights with lows down into the 30’s. Clouds will continue to stay around until midweek. By Wednesday, temperatures will warm back up into the 60’s with mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week.