Cloudy & Cooler Monday; Warm First Week of March

Storms will continue through the overnight hours as a cold front moves through the Four States. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with quarter size hail and localized flash flooding. We're only looking at about a tenth of an inch of rain, with some cities able to see higher amounts depending on the track of the storms.

Clouds will linger through the first half of the week with mild temperatures. Sunshine finally returns late week with another chance of rain next Sunday. Temperatures could even reach near 70 degrees by late weekend.