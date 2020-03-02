Cloudy & Cooler Monday; Warm First Week of March

WEATHER — It was an active Sunday night as some strong thunderstorms came through the four states causing some local areas to experience small hail. Fortunately, storms will stay east of the four states, but clouds will stick around for Monday. Temperatures will decrease to the mid 50’s for highs which is close to seasonal average. We are still slightly warmer than what we should be. Evening hours will continue to be chilly with lows around the mid 30’s for several nights ahead. Good thing is that relief is on the way as high pressure will come through helping us warm up back to the 60’s for the whole week. We might see a brief cooldown on Friday, but besides that it will be a quiet warm week. Clouds will be off and on with mostly sunny conditions.