Cloudy Thursday with a Wet Weekend

I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday with this pleasant weather. Everyone had highs in the mid 60’s with sunny skies. Unfortunately, clouds will make a return tomorrow as a weak front comes through the four states. Since we don’t have enough moisture to form rain, tomorrow should be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with highs in the mid 60’s. By the weekend, another system will form out west which will cause windy conditions and rain as well. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Behind the low pressure system, average temperatures (40’s) will come back into the four states for the last few days in 2019.