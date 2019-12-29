Cloudy Sunday with Colder Temperatures then a Slow Warming Trend

What a crazy Saturday it was with all the severe storms and heavy rainfall! We have a strong incoming cold front that will come across the four states tomorrow causing colder temperatures to come. Clouds will remain tomorrow with potentially breezy conditions from the southwest. By the new work week, we will only have highs in the 40’s with lows at or below freezing. By mid-week and the new year, we will slowly warm back up into the 50’s. The next chance for showers won’t come until the first weekend of the new year.