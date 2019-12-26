Clouds Return then Rain Coming Back to the Four States

Happy Holidays everyone! It didn’t feel like Christmas weather wise considering the above average warmth across the four states. Unfortunately, it looks like the warm weather will be leaving us soon as colder weather is expected to come next week. We will have mostly cloudy conditions for the next few days then rain will return. A strong system is expected to form by the weekend causing windy conditions and heavy rainfall, possibly some thunderstorms. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with temperatures staying in the 60’s. Behind that, colder temperatures are going to make a return with mostly sunny skies as we close out 2019.