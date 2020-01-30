Clouds for One More Day; Sunshine and Warmth for the Weekend

Another overcast day for the four states will continue into tomorrow sadly, but relief is on the way. The weak frontal boundary that is bringing the cloud cover and brief showers will move eastward across the four states tomorrow. Due to lack of moisture, the frontal boundary isn't going to create rainfall for the four states. Behind the front, high pressure will take over helping us warm up to the 50's on Saturday and 60's on Sunday. As the Big Game approaches, the weekend will be perfect for hosting Big Game parties. Our next chance for possible showers will come late Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall back down to seasonal average.