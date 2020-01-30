Clouds for One More Day; Sunshine and Warmth for the Weekend

After another mostly cloudy and overcast day, we will see one more day of clouds sticking around. Temperatures will warm to seasonal average for Friday thanks to southerly winds bringing in warmer air. A weak front will come through tomorrow keeping the clouds around, but due to lack of moisture throughout the atmosphere, rain accumulation is very unlikely. Behind the weak front, winds will shift to the west as a strong high pressure ridge moves across the Midwest. This will give us sunshine and spring-like temperatures for the weekend. It’ll be perfect weather for Big Game parties. Our next chance for showers will come late Monday night into Tuesday.