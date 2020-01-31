Clouds Diminishing Overnight; Sunny/Warm Conditions for the Big Weekend

The weekend is finally here! That means the Big Game is so near and I’m sure everyone is very eager to watch. As for the weather, we will be on the clear side with mostly sunny skies and spring like temperatures. For tonight, clouds will linger and begin to move out of the viewing area during the night. Temperatures will drop quickly down to below freezing. Thanks to the incoming high pressure, temperatures will increase drastically to the upper 60’s by Sunday. Some local areas could reach the 70’s briefly as well. Winds could be breezy on Sunday as warmer air is brought in from the south. Our next chance for rain will come late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some areas could see a few rumbles of thunder as well. After that, temperatures will drop back down to seasonal.