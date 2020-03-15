Brief Break from Rain on Sunday; Round after Round of Showers & Storms Next Week

After seeing a stormy night and morning, we got to see a brief break from showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon into the evening. Unfortunately, the storms are not over as we will see more rounds of showers and storms through the next week. For Sunday, we will continue to see a break from the stormy conditions with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 40’s, maybe a 50 in local areas. Since the sun won’t be out, temperatures will have a high hard time warming up, hence the chilly conditions. As we head into late Sunday night, our next system will be coming through which will give us our first chance for showers. By Monday, we will see a better chance of storms, but temperatures will rise back to seasonal average. From Monday through Thursday, there are high chances of showers and storms with warm temperatures. We could see some localized flooding through the week. By the next weekend, we will finally see some sun again.