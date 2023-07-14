Severe weather causes Liberty Utilities customers in several counties across the Four States to lose power

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of Liberty Utilities customers are in the dark Friday evening (7/14). As of 10:05 p.m., Liberty says nearly 6,700 customers in several areas of the Four States are currently without power.

The first outage of the evening occurred just before 6:00 p.m., in a large area of West Joplin. The cause of that power outage is unknown at the time, however it was not weather related. Several 4th Street residents that lost power, claim this particular outage was the reason behind a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of 4th and Maiden Lane. Because of the outage, the intersection’s traffic signals were not operating when the crash occurred. Any possible injuries from that crash are unknown.

Severe weather that moved through the Joplin area around 7:00 p.m., caused the bulk of Friday evening’s power outages that spanned across the Four States. As of 10:00 p.m., Liberty Utilities is still reporting outages in more than a dozen counties in Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Northwest Arkansas.

Liberty Utilities Power Outage Map (updated on 7/14 at 10:05 p.m.)

A post on the Liberty Utilities Facebook Page says, “Crews are responding and will work to safely restore power as quickly as possible. For your safety, always stay clear of downed power lines and treat all lines as if they are energized. Call 1-800-206-2300 to report your outage or a downed power line. If you have a Liberty My Account, you can report your outage online or through our mobile app.”

You can view Liberty Utilities power outage map, HERE.

This is a developing story. We will provide further updates as they become available.