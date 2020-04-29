April 28th Severe Weather Breakdown

On April 28th, we were placed under a Moderate Risk over Northeast Oklahoma and an Enhanced Risk over Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri. The forecast called for a strong line of storms with the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail up to the size of golf balls.

Just after 4:00pm, the line of storms produced the first Severe warning in the area. The storms traveled eastward towards the Missouri state line and began to produce 1 inch hail and some strong wind gusts. Once the line reached the Missouri state line, the hail production weakened, but the bow echo shape formed and began producing wind gusts reaching 70+ mph.

A tornado warning was then issued as rotation on the Northern side of echo gave a signature of a book end tornadic rotation. Currently, there is no report of a confirmed tornado within this tornado warned section. This warning was not extended but as this line progressed, the lightning signatures over Lamar increased rapidly!

The Joplin Airport recorded a 62 mph wind gust during this event and I’m willing to bet we had stronger wind gusts further south. Notice how the hail reports ended right as the wind reports started to pick up. Stronger wind within storm nearly eliminates the ability for a storm maintain a hail core.

After the core of this storm passed, we began to see the sky clear up and we were treated with a very scenic sunset along with a double rainbow! Distant lightning made way for some fantastic photos.

Credit: Ashlyn Shumate