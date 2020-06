Owners tie down and secure their boats in the Pass Christian Harbor in Pass Christian, Miss., Sunday, June 7, 2020, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal’s landfall. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning, after crashing ashore as a lopsided tropical storm a day prior in Louisiana and ginned up dangerous weather farther east, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.