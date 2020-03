The Storm Prediction Center has the Four States under a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight. Our time frame currrently shows 1:00 am to 4:00 am with our Risk being over Allen and Bourbon County in Kansas, and also Vernon and Cedar County in Missouri.

The threat for tonight will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Tornadic threat is low but also can not be ruled out due to the nature of the storms having rotation. Rotation with a storm does not mean a tornado is forming but it does mean that the life cycle of the storm will last.