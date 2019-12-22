Above Average Warmth and Continuation of Sunny Skies

For the four states, we will continue to see above average warmth and sunny skies. High pressure will continue to dominate the Midwest. We do have a chance for dense fog tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be a very similar day as today with sunny skies and highs around the mid 50’s. By the beginning of the new week, temperatures will reach the 60’s. Clouds will eventually make a return and will be on and off again. Christmas looks to be quiet and very warm for this time of year. Our next chance for any precipitation won’t come till the end of the next week.