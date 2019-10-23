A roughly 20° temperature drop in temps expected Thursday, including rain

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Wednesday is expected to be a slightly warmer repeat of Tuesday.

Winds will shift to the South in the overnight hours, which will bring in slightly warmer (but average) temperatures for Wednesday.

Winds are expected to once again gust up to 30 mph in the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Wednesday’s high is right at 70 degrees. The day will also include more cloud cover as we head into the evening.

That’s when we’ll keep our eye out for rain chances. Some models want to bring rain into Northeast Oklahoma as early as Wednesday around 10pm. Other models are saying the early morning hours of Thursday.

Either way, much more widespread rainfall is expected Thursday with a big dip in temperatures. A 20 degree difference is forecast between Wednesday and Thursday’s highs.

After that, temperatures smooth out, but there’s a question about just how much rain we’ll see this weekend, if any at all.

