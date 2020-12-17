A Big Cool Down For Christmas?? It Looks Likely, but Not Guaranteed…

First off, this is purely a forecast and by no means does this guarantee a winter wonderland for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Now, the confidence in this setting up is higher than usual due to the agreement among the forecast models.



Starting on Wednesday, December 23rd, the Jet stream will begin to buckle southward and pulling a large batch of Artic air. This buckling will continue to move due south through the night of Christmas Eve.

Trough through the upper midwest.

Throughout the day on the 23rd, this trough will begin to become more defined and sending shots of cold air across the Great Lakes. This is a classic sign of what we all know as The Polar Vortex. Temperatures at 500mb at this time are some of the coldest mid level temperatures that we have seen this season.

500mb Temperatures on December 23rd.

As this drops towards our part of the country, it will begin to slowly shift East and ultimately keep the precipitation away from us so we are at least not looking at a promising signature of rainfall, but that doesn’t leave us with any snowfall at this time (THIS COULD CHANGE).

Precipitation and pressure centers on December 25th.

If this verifies within reason, that High pressure center will keep our sky clear and the air dry. But it will also be a sign of temperatures getting well below freezing for Christmas Day, even if we maintain a purely sunny sky.

To give a Forecast for Christmas Day at the writing of this, I would say Sunny sky with a High temperature in the mid 30s with overnight low temperatures in the 20s that morning and mid teens that evening. Once again, this is still 8 days out and is subject to change, but this is the first confident look at what Christmas Day could be.