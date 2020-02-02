70’s and Windy Sunday; Rain and Possible T-Storms Tuesday

The Big Game is tomorrow! I hope everyone is prepared to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and see them win. For the weather tomorrow, it’s going to be very nice once again. Sunshine will be out and temperatures will be abnormally warm. Temperatures will reach 20 to 25 degrees above normal so some areas could break their temperature record. The only flaw tomorrow is that winds will pick up from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph or 25 mph. As the new work week begins, temperatures will remain in the 60’s with windy conditions, but our next system will move in from the northwest. Tuesday looks to be colder with chances of rain and thunderstorms as well. By Wednesday, temperatures will drop down to the 30’s with chances of snow in the forecast. Accumulation, so far, doesn’t seem to be anything significant.