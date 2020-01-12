50 Degree Weather with Sunshine Returns

What an active weekend it has been for the four states! We go from 60 degree temperatures with severe weather, including a few tornadoes, to bitter cold temperatures with snow and freezing rain. With the strong low level jet stream, this helped move the system rather quickly which prevented any significant snow accumulation to occur. Some areas saw a dusting while other areas saw a couple of inches. For the next several days, high pressure will occupy us for the next several days helping us warm back up into the 50’s and even 60’s by next week. Our next chance for possible showers will come next Thursday.