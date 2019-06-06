Weather Strong To Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night Strong storms expected in the Four States Tuesday, high heat index values Friday Action 12 Weather 6/18/19 Northwest Arkansas Regional Forecast 6-17-19 Southwest Missouri Regional Forecast 6-17-19 More Weather Current Conditions Current Conditions Light Rain Joplin 65°F Light Rain Feels like 65° Wind 7 mph ESE Humidity 97% Sunrise 10:58 AM Sunset 01:41 AM Tonight Heavy Thunderstorms 64°F Heavy Thunderstorms Wind 7 mph SSE Precip 90% Sunset 01:41 AM Moon Phase Waning Gibbous 7 Day Forecast Hourly Forecast Day Night UV Index Humidity Close Details Close Details 7 Day Forecast Tuesday ° / 65° % ° 65° Wednesday 80° / 63° Scattered Thunderstorms Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 63° Thursday 87° / 71° Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 71° Friday 92° / 75° Mostly Sunny Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 75° Saturday 88° / 71° Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71° Sunday 83° / 67° Scattered Thunderstorms Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 67° Monday 83° / 65° Scattered Thunderstorms Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 65° Humidity Close Details Close Details Hourly Forecast 67° 5 AM Thunderstorms 83% 67° 66° 6 AM Cloudy 6% 66° 66° 7 AM Cloudy 6% 66° 68° 8 AM Mostly Cloudy 20% 68° 67° 9 AM Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 67° 67° 10 AM Thunderstorms 68% 67° 67° 11 AM Thunderstorms 67% 67° 67° 12 PM Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 67° 69° 1 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 69° 69° 2 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 69° 70° 3 PM Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 75° 4 PM Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 75° 74° 5 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 74° 75° 6 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 75° 76° 7 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 76° 78° 8 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 79° 9 PM Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 79° 79° 10 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 79° 78° 11 PM Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 78° 76° 12 AM Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 76° 74° 1 AM Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 72° 2 AM Partly Cloudy 21% 72° 70° 3 AM Partly Cloudy 22% 70° 69° 4 AM Partly Cloudy 21% 69° 7 Day Forecast Regional Radar Regional Current Temps DMA Radar DMA Current Temps DMA High Temps DMA Low Temps S&H Weather Cam Diamond Weather Cam Tommy's Car Wash Weather cam