Do you have a son or daughter, grandson or granddaughter, niece or nephew, family friends with children that like to draw? Or are you a teacher or work in a school? Well here’s their chance to show off their talents!

We are looking for students, classes and groups to show off their best and favorite types of weather drawings. We will pick one everyday and feature it during one of Meteorologist Bobby Klark’s weather segments! Plus, we will put it up on the KSN 16, Local News Today, and Bobby Klark’s Facebook page!

Just snap a picture of the child’s drawing and upload it to our submission box below! You can also mail drawings to KSN 16 Weather Drawing at 1502 Cleveland Ave. Joplin, MO. 64801. Please include your name, town you are from and/or school, and your grade.