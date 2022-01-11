Visiting Angels is a trusted provider of local home care.

We provide professional and dependable senior care you need at an affordable cost. Our personalized approach to in-home care along with our compassionate caregivers and flexible scheduling can help your senior loved one live their golden years comfortably and safely in a familiar place – home!

Take the first step by setting up your free in-home care assessment with one of our expert senior care advisors.

The Visiting Angels Approach

Our comprehensive home care is customized for seniors based on their individual needs and preferences. Our dedicated and reliable caregivers have helped thousands of older adults live happily and safely in the comforts of home while providing their families with peace of mind. If you have a loved one who needs personalized in-home care, contact us today to schedule a free consultation.

Caregiver Jobs

Are you interested in a meaningful career that focuses on providing compassionate care for older adults and their families? If so, Visiting Angels is offering rewarding caregiver jobs — on a full-time and part-time basis — that will help you make a positive difference in your community. If you’re passionate about helping seniors maintain their independence at home, you may have what it takes to become a Visiting Angel.

Senior Care Services in the Greater Joplin, MO Area

Visiting Angels is Proud to Offer Essential One-on-One Senior Care Services to Our Clients in Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Lamar, Monett, and Surrounding Areas

This one-on-one care program from Visiting Angels of Joplin combines essential senior care services from several main areas of care. Our personalized assistance allows your loved one to get the assistance they require while remaining comfortably at home.

Our Care Services

COMPANION CARE

PERSONAL CARE

Personal care from Visiting Angels of Joplin can provide assistance to seniors with more intensive care needs. If your loved one lives with a stroke, arthritis, osteoporosis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, or another physically limiting illness, we can help.

Personal care from Visiting Angels of Joplin can provide assistance to seniors with more intensive care needs. If your loved one lives with a stroke, arthritis, osteoporosis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, or another physically limiting illness, we can help. CERTIFIED PALLIATIVE CARE

Our certified palliative care professionals are a specially trained caregiver who tends to the overall well-being of their clients. Your loved one’s emotional, social, and spiritual well-being are looked at along with their physical needs.

Our certified palliative care professionals are a specially trained caregiver who tends to the overall well-being of their clients. Your loved one’s emotional, social, and spiritual well-being are looked at along with their physical needs. READY-SET-GO HOME — AVOIDING HOSPITAL READMISSIONS

Ready-Set-Go Home care gives transitional assistance to seniors who are being discharged after an inpatient hospital stay. Our home care can help your loved one avoid the expense of readmission.

Ready-Set-Go Home care gives transitional assistance to seniors who are being discharged after an inpatient hospital stay. Our home care can help your loved one avoid the expense of readmission. SOCIAL CARE PROGRAM

Social care looks out for the emotional needs of seniors by helping them stay connected to family and friends. We can teach your loved one how to use social media and technology to keep in touch.

Social care looks out for the emotional needs of seniors by helping them stay connected to family and friends. We can teach your loved one how to use social media and technology to keep in touch. DEMENTIA CARE

Dementia care is a specialized form of assistance which protects the safety and overall quality of life for seniors who are living with dementia.

Dementia care is a specialized form of assistance which protects the safety and overall quality of life for seniors who are living with dementia. ALZHEIMER’S CARE

Alzheimer’s care assists seniors who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Home care providers can help with dressing, meal preparation, walking, transportation, medication reminders, and other tasks.

Alzheimer’s care assists seniors who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Home care providers can help with dressing, meal preparation, walking, transportation, medication reminders, and other tasks. END OF LIFE CARE

End of life care from Visiting Angels of Joplin supports seniors and their family members during the end of life transition.

To learn more about our essential senior care services and how they can benefit your loved one, call Visiting Angels of Joplin at 417-781-1000 today.