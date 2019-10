SPRINGFIELD, Mo-- A Carl Junction, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court today to transporting a Kansas minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Nathan Roger Belcher, 29, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Belcher remains in federal custody until his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.