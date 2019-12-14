Wyandotte Nation to help develop Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Wyandotte Nation will get over a million dollars to help develop infrastructure in Ottawa County.

They’ll get one point three million dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funds will help build 3 home-ownership homes for people that are low to moderate income.

The tribe will also build 2 additional duplexes, which is a part of the tribe’s heritage acres housing project for single families.

More than 200 tribal entities applied and Wyandotte Nation was one of the 52 that were selected.

Billy Friend, Wyandotte Nation Chief, said, “For the last 10 years were looking how can we rebuild this community here in Northeast Oklahoma there is a lack of rural housing here any time we can get extra funds through grant program such as this it really goes to benefit not only our tribe but the community.”

They hope to see this project start in early 2020 and houses should start going up in the Spring.