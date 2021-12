WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today (December 1st), Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging that Eric Greitens’s gubernatorial campaign committee, Greitens for Missouri, violated state campaign finance law. By doing so, Greitens for Missouri also violated a February 2020 consent decree with the Commission in which it agreed to not commit further campaign finance violations for two years.

This action follows an October 28th complaint from CLC with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging that Greitens violated federal campaign finance law by illegally spending Missouri state campaign funds on his run for U.S. Senate. However, by failing to properly report those transactions on reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Greitens for Missouri also violated state campaign finance law, as well as the 2020 consent order with the Commission.