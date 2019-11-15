Woman wanted in connection to body in freezer in custody

JOPLIN, Mo. — The woman wanted in connection to a body found in a freezer is now in police custody.

Barbara Watters was arrested earlier today at a home at 814 S. Jackson Ave In Joplin.

Joplin police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested her without incident.

Watters has been charged with abandonment of a corpse.

Her bond has been set at $100,000 dollars.

Police had been searching for Watters since tuesday after finding a man’s body inside a freezer at 2602 S Vermont Avenue.

That body has been identified as watters late husband Paul Barton.

Barton’s death was never reported to the coroner’s office — but police now believe he died on December 30th of 2018 at 70-years-old.

The cause of his death is not yet known, but an autopsy is scheduled.