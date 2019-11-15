Woman wanted in connection to body in freezer in custody

JOPLIN, Mo. — The woman wanted in connection to a body found in a freezer is now in police custody.
Barbara Watters was arrested earlier today at a home at 814 S. Jackson Ave In Joplin.
Joplin police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested her without incident.
Watters has been charged with abandonment of a corpse.
Her bond has been set at $100,000 dollars.
Police had been searching for Watters since tuesday after finding a man’s body inside a freezer at 2602 S Vermont Avenue.
That body has been identified as watters late husband Paul Barton.
Barton’s death was never reported to the coroner’s office — but police now believe he died on December 30th of 2018 at 70-years-old.
The cause of his death is not yet known, but an autopsy is scheduled.