Woman wanted in connection to body in freezer in custody

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The woman wanted in connection to a body found in a freezer is now in police custody.

Barbara Watters was arrested earlier today at a home at 814 S. Jackson Ave In Joplin.

Joplin police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested her without incident.

Watters has been charged with abandonment of a corpse.

Her bond has been set at $100,000 dollars.

Police had been searching for Watters since tuesday after finding a man’s body inside a freezer at 2602 S Vermont Avenue.

That body has been identified as watters late husband Paul Barton.

Barton’s death was never reported to the coroner’s office — but police now believe he died on December 30th of 2018 at 70-years-old.

The cause of his death is not yet known, but an autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories