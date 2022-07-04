MISSOURI – Many are enjoying the outdoors over the Fourth of July weekend. Fishing could be a popular activity over the weekend, and one Missouri fisher is sharing her story about quite an impressive catch.

Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in Troy, Missouri, recently reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River.

Haynes tells FOX2 it took around 20 minutes and some help from others to reel in the catfish. The fish was bigger than a net she bought from Bass Pro Shops that her group was planning to use.

After the catch, Haynes took a few quick pictures and released the fish back into the water.