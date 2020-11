There are now six regions in the state that are seeing increased rules because of high covid numbers, and a seventh may soon be on the way.Region three has seen two straight days days of a positivity rate of 8 percent.For Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O'Neill, the fact that the region is on the brink of seeing increased mitigations is not surprising.

"I mean, I think with the numbers we've been having it's it's has seemed inevitable but i don't want that to come across that. People can't help turn it around," O'Neill said.