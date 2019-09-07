Webwood Assisted Living celebrates one year of operation with community event

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho residents celebrate an assisted living community’s anniversary.

Webwood Assisted Living rang in their one year anniversary Saturday with a live bluegrass band and free refreshments.

Saturday’s event was open to the community to visit with the facility.

Webwood has grown in its first year and is now near capacity and has plenty of programs for residents, including a trip to Branson.

Being Neosho’s only family owned assisted living facility, Webwood owners are grateful for the progress they have made this past year.

Derek Martin, Webwood Assisted Living Co-Owner, says, “[It] makes us feel great. This was something that our family really wanted to do to be a part of this community. We’ve been here for five generations, so we’re very proud of our facility and we work very hard to make sure that the residents have a great experience.”

Webwood Assisted Living owners would like to add an independent senior living facility on the grounds.

They hope to start this project next year.