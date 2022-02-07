Webb City high school held its signing ceremony today in the gym with eight different athletes across four different sports signing their letter of intent.

This included Gavin Stowell signing to Highland Community College for baseball; Jeremiah Leaming signing to Evangel University for baseball; Cooper Crouch signing to Crowder College for baseball; Dustin Brockmiller signing to Pittsburg State for cross-country/track; Alanna Bundy signing to MSSU for cross country/track; Delaney Duke signing to Park University for soccer; Dupree Jackson signing to William Penn University for football and Christian Kinney signing to Harding University for football.