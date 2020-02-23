Webb City Lodge Number 512 pays tribute to first President of the United States

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City Lodge Number 512 unites to pay tribute to one of their most iconic former members.

Saturday, the lodge invited several other masonic lodges to join them in celebration of George Washington’s birthday.

Webb City’s lodge has put on this event for the past 105 years.

Men represented include members from throughout the four state area.

For the men, getting to meet with each other from different lodges on this special occasion means a lot to them, while recognizing Washington for all his achievements.

Jann Amos, Master of Webb City Lodge #512, says, “[He was] one of our early Grand Masters, and also the first President of the United States, and a person we could all emulate and do quite well with if we emulated his character and accomplishments.”

The men also enjoyed a lunch provided to them from the Eastern Star Organization.