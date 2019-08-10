Webb City falls to Minnesota in LLWS Midwest Regional semifinal

WESTFIELD, IN — The Webb City Little League team saw their season come to an end Friday, falling to Minnesota 9-0 in the Midwest Regional semifinal.

Jameson Kuzina took the win for Minnesota. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over five innings, striking out nine. Carson Timm threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Landon Fletcher took the loss for Missouri. He surrendered four runs on six hits over four and a third innings, striking out five.

Andrew Young led Webb City with one hit in two at bats.

Minnesota will play Iowa in the regional final Saturday.