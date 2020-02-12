Webb City cataloging potentially historic homes

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town will be taking a closer look at local history.

The Webb City Historical Preservation Commission plans to catalog older homes in the city of flags.

The goal is to identify homes that could potentially qualify for the National Register of Historic Places.

Supporters hope to eventually outline a district similar to the commercial district downtown.

Erin Turner, Webb City Economic Development Director, said, “That’s kind of our goal this year to come up with a list of residences that will fit that criteria and we’ll be able to have a residential district one day.”

The owners of the 129 year old Elijah Webb home have already started the process to apply for historic status – which would be the first in town if approved.