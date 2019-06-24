Webb City 16U Wins Border War Bracket

The Webb City Cardinals and SEK Yard Dawgz met in the Missouri Southern-Pittsburg State Border War Black Championship with the Cardinals claiming the crown.

Webb won their opening game of the day 5-3 over KC Elite, while the Yard Dawgz took down the Wichita Aeros 8-3 in to also earn in a spot in the championship.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-1 lead before a Grant Roelfs two RBI triple tied the game up in the fourth.

Webb’s Eric Fitch then stole the lead right back to make it 4-3 in the fifth, as Cooper Crouch followed suit with an RBI triple of his own.

Webb closed the weekend with a 6-0 record as SEK finished 5-1, their lone loss coming in the title game.