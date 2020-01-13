Weather Breakdown – Jan 10th to 11th

This past Friday and Saturday was another weather setup that shows that we live in one of the most interesting weather areas in the United States. Here is everything that was active at one time on Friday.

Active Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings all at 10:47 am on Friday.

Just as we began to see the NWS issue Severe Warnings for the Four States, we broke the record high for January 10th. We did have a few Tornado Warnings be issued but Polk County is the only area setup to be surveyed later today for potential tornado damage.

New Record High for January 10th.

A swing in temperature of nearly 40 degrees was expected in a 24 hour period that would turn a storm based setup into the potential for a few inches of snowfall. As the Severe Weather began to unfold, the cold weather began to show its performance and drop temperatures in Southeast Kansas from the mid 60s to the mid 30s. Now we are to the overnight time frame and have the precipitation turning from rain to freezing rain. At this point, the forecast we had put together was unfolding very accurately.

Socially, there is a theory that the Joplin area has a “Weather Bubble.” Obviously there are serious exceptions this but I have seen this apply more to Winter Weather. This past weekend was no different. We saw Joplin be surrounded with Snowfall and only have Sleet precipitating. Then we saw the precip dry up while two bands of snowfall were on either side of Joplin. There is no scientific explanation for this and is all coincidence.

We are just now getting into the Winter Weather pattern so more is definitely to come but this past weekend was more proof that we live in one of the most interesting weather areas in the United States.