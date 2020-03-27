“We will get through this,” Governor Kelly says of the coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, state leaders are being faced with tough decisions on how to handle this unfamiliar situation.

In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly says she feels her past work experience has prepared her for this pandemic. She says working in the mental health field and helping kids during the New York riots in the late 60s and early 70s has prepared her to lead through difficult times.

“It’s sort of my training to deal with crisis situations, and I’m having a lot of opportunity to utilize that training right now,” said Kelly.

The Governor also credits her team for their continuing hard work. She also says that Kansas has one of the best emergency response teams in the country, so she feels that Kansas will be able to push through this coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and we’re taking it very seriously,” said the Governor. “We are doing everything that we can to see us through this and we will get through this.”