“We don’t know when the money will arrive” – KDHE waiting on federal coronavirus funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed on Friday that a man in his 70s in Butler County has tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to six, with one confirmed death.

But despite growing numbers, Kansas has yet to receive federal assistance. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced it will be providing funding to Kansas. Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says he doesn’t know when they will get that money. The state is expecting between $4 to $4.5 million, which the Secretary says, the state could use.

“Which will allow us to replenish our strategic stockpile. We want to really push out…because our local health departments are a little bit thin on personnel, we would really like to be able to enrich the county by county health departments,” said Secretary Norman.

State officials are looking to reduce the spread of the virus. Governor Laura Kelly has limited who can come inside the Kansas Statehouse to only those who have official legislative business; that means no field trips, no tours, and no visitors. Visitation is canceled at all Kansas Department of Corrections facilities until further notice. Nursing homes and senior care facilities have limited visitation.

Secretary Norman recommends that gatherings of more than 100 people be canceled temporarily, to stop the person-to-person spread of the virus.

“At this point in time, it’s a recommendation that we want to be helpful to the counties and say, ‘this is the best judgement that we can give,'” he said.

The Secretary said that around 15 coronavirus tests are being done per day, but the KDHE has the capability to test hundreds more.

Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms is advised to stay home and call their doctor or local hospital.

For more information visit the KDHE website or call 1-866-534-3463.