TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed on Friday that a man in his 70s in Butler County has tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to six, with one confirmed death.

But despite growing numbers, Kansas has yet to receive federal assistance. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced it will be providing funding to Kansas. Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says he doesn't know when they will get that money. The state is expecting between $4 to $4.5 million, which the Secretary says, the state could use.