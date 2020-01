TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Kansas lawmakers took a couple of steps closer to having a constitutional amendment on ballots in August. Both the House Federal and State Affairs committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee passed bills that would give the legislature the right to regulate abortion in the state.

"It doesn't outlaw abortion, it doesn't do any of the things it's been accused of," explained Senator Rick Wilborn, (R) McPherson. "It just brings us back to the point we were prior to that Supreme Court decision."