TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- While Governor Kelly fought to keep some of her Executive Orders in place, she allowed the order protecting Kansans from evictions and foreclosures to end, leaving many people with little to no income and months of back rent.

The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition helps connect Kansans with resources in 101 of the 105 counties in the state. The coalition is made up of nearly 300 organizations from across Kansas. According to the coalition, the last three months have been especially difficult for people.