Warn neighbors before fireworks, could trigger PTSD

JOPLIN, Mo. —

If you plan on blowing up a lot of fireworks in your neighborhood, you might want to let your neighbors know about it ahead of time.

Fireworks can easily trigger an episode of PTSD among military veterans. And that goes for veterans of any age. Some may even post signs in front of their house and some won’t.

“And just kind of let them know because that awareness of it goes a long way rather than it being a surprise explosion outside of their window usually if a veteran knows it’s coming they won’t have a problem with it, I mean we’re Americans and we love the holiday.” Patrick Kelly, Veteran Integration Program, Ozark Center

In some cases, recently returned veterans may not even know they have the condition until they hear a loud noise similar to fireworks.