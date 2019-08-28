Update On Tropical Storm Dorian

MIAMI, Fl – Dorian is moving through the Atlantic and is currently expected to move through the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. It is on track to move just northeast of Puerto Rico. Then the storm is currently projected to move northwest into the western Atlantic. During that time the tropical system should intensify to a Category 1 Hurricane. Dorian is currently projected to then move west/northwest into the northern Bahamas by Saturday into Sunday with the potential for strengthening to a Category 3 Storm. The end of the forecast shows the storm east of Florida’s peninsula around the northern portion of the Bahamas by early Sunday morning.

Aloft there is a weak area within the Atlantic Subtropical High. This will put the storm in a more favorable environment to further develop. Once the high intensifies then it will steer the storm westward toward Florida.